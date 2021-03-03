Man befriends fraudster through PUBG and gets arrested for card swapping

new delhi: A 21-year-old man who befriended a fraudster through PUBG was arrested for card swapping. Police said one Sadab Khan, an advocate complained that he had got an SMS on his mobile to redeem his Kotak Mahendra bank and RBL Bank credit cards, as soon as he clicked on the given web link and entered his card credentials he lost Rs 1 lakh from his credit cards.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had used spoofed SMS services to send phishing messages of points redemption. Thereafter, the beneficiary accounts and wallets were investigated which revealed that the cheated amount had been credited to a Paytm account at first and then it was used for Croma gift voucher accounts. Later, police arrested one Tusar Tyagi (21) from Kota. The team under inspector (cyber) Ajit Kumar made the arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said Tusar, during the lockdown, came into contact with one Vishal during playing PUBG. Gradually, they became friends. Initially, Shubham started to provide UC game accessories to Tusar and talking him through VOIP calls. "When they became friends, Shubham informed him that he works in credit, debit card phishing and has good knowledge to earn easily in cyberspace.

"He offered Tusar 20 per cent commission on the sale of his purchased items. In January, Shubham contacted Tusar and asked him to collect his smart mobile phones from Croma stores and to sale them in the open market," he said.