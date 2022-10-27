Man beaten to death over parking issue in Gzb

ghaziabad: A middle aged man was bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons after a heated argument broke out over the parking issue outside an eatery near Loni road in Tila Mor area of Ghaziabad on Tuesday night. Police have registered a case and formed teams to identify and nab the culprits.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Arun Singh alias Varun (36), a resident of Jawali Village in Loni. Cops said that he was the son of a retired inspector from Delhi Police who now runs a dairy farm in the village. A video of the incident also went viral on social media sites. The video was recorded by a commuter. In the video, a man was seeing smashing bricks on the deceased's head.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Tuesday outside an eatery. "Varun had gone for dinner along with two of his friends — Deepak and Sanjay. Varun parked his Santro outside the eatery and went inside. After some time, a few youths came and parked their car just adjacent to the deceased's car. Later, Varun came out and was unable to open the gate of his car due to another car parked adjacent to his car," Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city), Ghaziabad said.

"Varun called the car owner and a heated argument broke out between them. Soon it turned into a fight and the accused smashed Varun's head with bricks. After the incident, the accused fled and the deceased's friend had informed his family. But they didn't take Varun to the hospital for medical treatment, and when the deceased's family members reached, they didn't find Varun's friends as well. Then they took Varun to GTB hospital for treatment but doctors declared him dead on arrival,"

he added.

"On the basis of complaint, an FIR has been registered against the deceased's friend and unidentified persons were booked under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of IPC. Five teams have been formed to nab the accused," the SP said.