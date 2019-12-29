Man beaten to death in Narela, two arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday informed that they have arrested two persons for beating a man to death in Narela Industrial area (NIA) of Outer North Delhi. Police said that the accused and deceased were knew each other.



Police identified the deceased as Ala Rakha, who lived in Narela area. The incident was reported on December 26 this year, the complainant in the case told police that the deceased was tied to the grill. He was being beaten by four men Nadeem, Sajid, Rishi, and Arjun.

"He was being thrashed with pipe and a stick. I asked them the reason behind beating him and they said that Ala Rakha had stolen their things," the complainant told police. Later they took the deceased to another place where they continued to beat him. "The deceased vomited and later became unconscious. All the suspects fled the spot," police said. The complainant informed the deceased's relatives who reached the spot and took him to his house and informed the police. Later Alarakha died.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said that they have arrested two accused in the case. "Both accused-deceased were criminals. The investigation in the case is going on," said Sharma. A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) were registered at the NIA police station.