Man beaten to death by stepsons over drinking habit

New delhi: A 45-year-old man in Delhi was beaten to death by his two step-sons after they got into an argument over the former's drinking habits and domestic abuse in the Sangam Vihar area here, police said on Tuesday.



Ajay Tiwari was attacked by his step-sons Raman (22) and Om Prakash (24) on the intervening night of November 14 and 15, they added.

According to the victim's sister, Tiwari and his step children often had arguments over his drinking habits. On Saturday, Tiwari hit his wife under the influence of alcohol following which an argument ensued between him and Raman.

Tiwari lived with his family on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Sangam Vihar, while his elder sister Sangeeta lived on the first floor.

Around 10 pm on Saturday night, Raman came to the house along with his associate Arjun Solanki in his car and started hurling abuses at Tiwari.

Sangeeta told police that Tiwari threw flower pots on Raman's car after which the two fled from the spot but returned after 10-15 minutes along with brother Om Prakash and other associates.

The accused "forcibly" entered the house after breaking the door and then thrashed Tiwari, according to her statement to police.

Tiwari was rushed to AIIMS, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, a senior police officer said.