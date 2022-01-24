Man attacks wife with surgical blade & later kills self in West Delhi

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman was attacked by her husband with a surgical blade on Thursday in the Khayala area of West Delhi. The accused Ram Kumar fled right after he attacked his wife Mansi Bajaj. However, later he was also found hanging in his relative's vacant house, the police informed on Sunday.



Rajkumar and Mansi were living in their matrimonial house in Naseeb Nagar of Ghaziabad, and police confirmed that after some altercation between them, Mansi came to her mother's house in January 15. Four days later, Ram Kumar also came and requested Mansi to accompany him to their matrimonial house but she refused, DCP West Delhi Urvija Goyal confirmed.

Further, on the same day till evening, he tried to convince her to go back with him but when she finally refused, Ram Kumar attacked her with a surgical blade which caused severe injuries around her neck and cheeks. After assuring himself that his wife died, Ramkumar fled from the spot. But Mansi was taken to a nearby DDU hospital. At the time of the incident, both were alone in the house.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Section 307 IPC.

The police team raided multiple locations in the Trans Yamuna area, but Ram Kumar could not be found. Based on the technical surveillance, the accused was traced to Ambedkar Colony, Loni, but was found hanging from a ceiling fan of an abandoned house that belongs to one of his relatives.

Further, legal proceedings under Section 174 CrPC with respect of the death of the accused are being done by the local police. Mansi has been successfully operated on but is still in critical condition, doctors confirmed. At the request of the victim's, Constable Sudhir from police chowki, Raghubir Nagar also donated blood for the victim, the officials added.