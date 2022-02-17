Man arrested for trying to enter NSA Ajit Doval's house

New Delhi: A man hailing from Bengaluru was apprehended by security agencies for allegedly trying to enter the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday, triggering a minor security alarm, officials said.

The incident took place around 7:30 am when a red-colour SUV, being driven by a single person, attempted a forced entry through the gate of Doval's high security central Delhi residence, official sources said.

The car was intercepted outside the entry gate and the man was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who guard Doval's house.

The NSA is secured under the top Z+ category of CISF commandos.

Doval was present at his residence when the incident took place.