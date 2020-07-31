Man arrested for stealing car he got as wedding gift

new delhi: A 23-year-old Delhi man was on Thursday arrested by Delhi Police in East Delhi for stealing his own car that he received as a wedding gift from his in-laws after getting married. Police said that on March 11, a Scorpio vehicle was stolen from C-Block at Preet Vihar parking lot.



The complainant in the case, Pankaj Kumar said that he was a used car salesman and had purchased the SUV from another vehicle dealer in Dilshad Garden in August 2019. He said the car was parked at his parking lot in Preet Vihar, awaiting sale.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said during investigation, CCTV footage was collected and analysed and finally, one Ankur, a resident of Sonia Vihar, was arrested. "It was revealed that the stolen vehicle was gifted to him in his marriage and financed by his in-laws. But it was registered in the name of his uncle."

Police said the accused was "very much obsessed with this Scorpio vehicle" but his uncle had sold it to a vehicle dealer through his relatives, much to Ankur's dismay. They added, however, that a spare key for the vehicle had been left behind with Ankur.

"Later on, accused Ankur had stolen the vehicle from the Preet Vihar parking lot. The vehicle was kept at his relative's house in Dujana, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Further, the stolen vehicle was recovered at his instance," police

here said.