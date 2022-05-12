Man arrested for molesting, stalking minor in Shahdara
New Delhi: A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and stalking a girl in Shahdara district here, police said on Thursday.
He was identified as Irfan Khan, a local, and works as a private accountant. He is married with three children, police said. The 13-year-old victim had on May 7 lodged a police complaint alleging that Khan had been stalking her for few days and that he also molested her while she was en route to tuition classes.
After the girl apprised her parents about the issue, they accompanied her to her tution classes. They stood some distance away as Khan approached their daughter and caught him red-handed, R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) said.
"While he tried to leave, the victim's parents and other people nabbed him and beat him up. The beat officer reached the spot and rescued him. The girl was counselled and the identity of the accused was established as Irfan Khan, a local," the officer said.
"Accordingly, as per the complaint, a case under section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, was registered against the accused He has been remanded to judicial custody and the case is under investigation," the DCP added.
