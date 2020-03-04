Man arrested for making fraud transactions

Greater Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly duping people by making fraud transactions from their Wi-Fi enabled/contactless credit/debit cards. Cops said that the accused wander at public places to target people and initiate transaction through their cards by just going near them along with a POS machine.



According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Dinesh Jaat, a native of district palwal in Haryana and currently lived in 12th avenue of Gaur city-2 residential complex of Greater Noida West.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of Police (Zone-II), Gautam Buddh Nagar told Millennium Post that the accused has been using a Point of sale (POS) machine linked with Paytm to commit fraud transactions.

"The accused was nabbed by the residents of Gaur City on allegations of pickpocketing. However, when they found a POS machine in his pocket, they handed him over to Bisrakh police," said Chander.

"During interrogations the accused told police that the POS machine was given to him by one of his friends who also taught him the way of committing the fraud. The accused misuse the feature of wifi enabled cards that allows a user of make transactions upto Rs 2000 by just tapping the card on a wifi enabled machine," the DCP added.

The officer further said that the accused used to enter an amount less than Rs 2000 and roam around in public places such as metro station and busy markets.

"Upon seeing a target, he tries to come closer with the persons so that the card kept in victim's wallet somehow comes closer to the machine and the transaction is made," said Chander.

Meanwhile, police found that the machine was registered on the name of a Delhi based woman whose business venture is named as cotton club.

"The woman and accused's friend are being traced by police. As of now we cannot say how many persons have been duped by the accused this way but investigations are underway," said police

officials.