Man arrested for killing wife by slitting her throat in Noida

noida: Noida police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat with knife after a heated argument broke out between the couple on Tuesday, officials said.



"On Tuesday night, a PCR call was made where the caller informed that a woman has been critically injured. A team from Sector 39 police station reached Salarapur village and rescued the woman who was immediately admitted to hospital for treatment. However, the woman succumbed to injuries during," Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida said.

According to police, the accused identified as Ajay Bhadauria (42), a native of Kanpur was married to a 34-year old woman around 19 years before and the couple had two children.

"Since Ajay was an alcoholic, he used to change jobs as he could not continue one due to his bad habits and this was the reason for which the couple used to fight often. On the night of incident, an argument broke out when Ajay left his work due to his drinking habits," Dwivedi added.

The officer further said that the accused used a kitchen knife to kill his wife. "Following the argument, the accused hit his wife with a kitchen knife in a fit of anger. She received injuries in her wrist and neck and succumbed during treatment," the officer said.

Police said that the accused has been booked under sections 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and was sent to jail after producing before the court. "The woman's mother also lives with the couple, and at the time of incident, the elderly lady and the children were present at home. The FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's mother," police said.