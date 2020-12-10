Man arrested for killing Gurudwara head with tabla

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly killing a Gurudwara head with a tabla after the latter objected to his quality of playing the instrument, from Nagina in UP. The accused, one Darshan Singh, was the neighbour of the deceased and used to reside in the staff quarters of the Gurudwara in RK Puram.

According to police, information was received on December 4 regarding admission of the Gurudwara head, Ravinder Singh and his wife Maninder Kaur, in an injured condition at Safdarjung Hospital. Both of them had sustained head injuries however Ravinder succumbed to his injuries. Soon a case was registered and investigation was taken up.

Later, it was allegedly revealed that their neighbor Darshan had assaulted the couple with a tabla which he used to play at the Gurudwara. "…The deceased used to play harmonium while the accused used to play tabla with him. They had verbal spats on different occasions…on the fateful day…during the satsang, the deceased objected to the accused not playing properly and a verbal argument ensued, after which he attacked the deceased with the table on his head," said IP Singh, DCP (southwest), adding that when his wife tried to rescue the deceased, he also hit her with the tabla.