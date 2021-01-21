Man arrested for killing another on suspicion of pig theft

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a man for killing a person on suspicion of pig theft in Mangolpuri area. Police identified the accused as Prince, a sharp-shooter, who was arrested from Uttam Nagar area.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the accused claimed he was previously involved in a robbery and was jailed in this case. After his release from jail, he had purchased pigs and began pigs rearing in a farm at Bhalswa Dairy.

"Presently, he owns about 300 pigs in the farm but during the lockdown, his pigs were stolen regularly by unknown people. To prevent further theft, he began keeping surveillance on the farm at nights," Meena said. About two months ago, he was assaulted by thieves, and pigs were again stolen from his farm. After this incident, he began to keep loaded firearms to protect himself and to prevent the theft of pigs from his farm.

As per DCP, "Five-six days ago at about 3:00 am when he was at the farm at Bhalswa Dairy for keeping surveillance, he saw two unknown persons loitering in a Santro near his farm. Suspecting them to be pig thieves, he challenged them from a distance."

The duo in the car fled from the spot. Prince was enraged and thought of teaching them a lesson. So he chased the car in his vehicle and fired several rounds in the dark aiming at the Santro which was going towards Madhuban Chowk.

"Next morning, he came to know that a body with gunshot injuries has been found in a Santro in the Mangolpuri area. Upon being confirmed that this was the same vehicle at which he had fired upon the previous night and the police was searching for the driver of an Alto (accused's vehicle), he fled from his house and went into hiding.