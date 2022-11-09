Man arrested for duping Noida woman of Rs 30L after befriending her on matrimonial site, raping her: Police

Noida: Noida Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a Ghaziabad resident for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 30 lakh and raping her after befriending her on a matrimonial site.



The police said the man had introduced himself as an HR manager of telecom giant Airtel with an annual

salary package of Rs 35 lakh when they first got in touch through 'Jeevansaathi.com' matrimonial site.

The woman claimed she got further lured by the accused, Rahul Chaturvedi, after a series of conversations and chats on WhatsApp, leading to meetings and a promise of marriage, according to a police official.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said, "The accused had created a profile on a matrimonial site with a fake name and identity. He had identified himself as a senior officer in a telecom company and contacted the woman."

"They got in touch four months ago and constantly kept lying to her about himself. During this time, he also got into a physical relationship with the woman. Eventually he told her that his sister is suffering from cancer and on this pretext, took Rs 30 lakh from the woman over a period of time," Dwivedi said.

Later, the man stopped meeting the woman and was not reachable even on his mobile number, prompting her to check with the telecom company where he supposedly worked, the officer said.

"She was informed by the telecom company that no person with that name (Rahul Chaturvedi) worked there. The woman then approached the Sector 24 police station in Noida. An FIR was lodged and an investigation taken up, after which the accused was arrested," he said.

During investigation, the claims of the man taking Rs 30 lakh from the woman and engaging in sexual relationship on pretext of marriage were found to be true, the additional DCP said.

The police have recovered a Honda City car, an LCD television, several jewellery items and expensive branded clothes from the accused which were purchased from the money he had fraudulently taken from the complainant, he said.

The police also found that the accused was staying with another woman in Ghaziabad's Khoda area and he would transfer the money into her account which would later be spent by them, he said.

"The role of the woman staying with him is also being probed and action against her would be taken on the basis of evidence. The accused man is being produced in a local court and would be sent to jail," he added.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the police said.