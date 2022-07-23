Man arrested for attacking wife & three daughters

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man who had allegedly attacked his wife and three daughters following domestic trouble in north east Delhi's Karawal Nagar.



The youngest of the three daughters had succumbed to injuries on Thursday, police said.

"The accused Bheem Sain (41) was arrested from the market area of Joharipur," a senior police officer said.

According to police, the accused had some quarrel with his wife and attacked her with a piece of glass on Thursday. When the daughters intervened to save their mother, he attacked them as well. The injured called one of their relatives, who shifted them to a hospital.

Sain told the police that he had frequent fights with his wife over his unemployment and drinking habit, and that he committed the crime in a fit of rage.

Police said the accused had asked his daughters to buy milk on Thursday morning as there was not enough for tea. When his wife scolded him and told him to buy it himself, he allegedly attacked his wife and daughters with a piece of glass and fled.

The victims were taken to Guru Tegh Bahadur hospital by a relative whom they called. The youngest daughter died of injuries, while the wife and middle daughter were discharged. The eldest remained under treatment. The accused was arrested from Johripur market in Northeast Delhi based on technical surveillance and local intelligence around 6.30 am on Friday.