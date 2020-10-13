Man arrested by Telangana Police flees from IGIA

new delhi: A 30-year-old man arrested by Telangana Police in Uttar Pradesh in a dacoity case has escaped from police custody from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here while being transported to Cyberabad. While the Delhi Police has registered a case, the absconding accused is yet to be traced. The incident was reported on October 10.



As other policemen were at the check-in counter, the accused identified as Vimal Kamal Shahi, a native of Nepal, was taken to the washroom near the boarding gate as he had asked for it. The accused pushed the policeman aside and absconded from legal custody. As per Telangana Police, they reported the matter to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and a search was initiated but Vimal ran out of security check and fled.

One CISF official told Millennium Post that they were not informed by Telangana Police that they were bringing criminals with them otherwise they would have been a proper

security cover.

An official from Delhi Police said that during the investigation they came to know that the person who fled the custody was involved in some acuity case. "The investigation in the case is going on and no arrest has been made so far," the official said.

As per complaint given by one Balaraju, Inspector of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, in a dacoity case reported in the jurisdiction of Raidugram police station (Cyberabad), they had arrested three people including a woman from Uttar Pradesh. "On Thursday, the team arrested the accused people identified as Netra, Vinod and Sita from the area of Kerhi in Lucknow and taken the transit warrants for them to be produced before the Court of Telangana," the complainant said.

As per the official, while transporting the accused to Telangana by air, he along with his staff and offenders were waiting at IGI airport for boarding a flight. "Meanwhile, the boarding announcement was made and we were at the check-in counter. Taking advantage of this moment, one of the three accused requested one of the policemen to take him to the washroom," official

added.