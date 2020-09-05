Man and his friend arrested for killing sister's lover

new delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested for killing a person with a sword in Shahbad Dairy area. Police said that the deceased was the boyfriend of the accused's sister and used to boast their relationship in friends circle which annoyed the killer.



Police said that on August 3 at about 4:56 PM, a PCR call regarding a body lying near Prahladpur was received at Shahbad Dairy police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that on reaching the spot, an unknown 26-year-old male body was found. The throat of the deceased was found slit by a sharp

weapon.

"Efforts were made and later the body was identified of one Raj, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy," he said. A case of murder was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station.

During the course of the investigation, one Armaan (22) and his friend Karan Singh (28) were nabbed. Both are friends and work at a nail polish manufacturing unit in Sec-4, Bawana.

"On interrogation, the accused disclosed that the deceased was having an affair with the sister of Armaan and he was boasting about it in his friend circle, which was not liked at all by Armaan and he had told the deceased not to do so. But the deceased did not pay any heed to this," DCP Sharma said. So, Armaan decided to eliminate the deceased. Hence, he confided this in his friend Karan Singh, who agreed to help him.

According to police, the weapon of offence (a medium-sized sword) and a motorcycle have been recovered.