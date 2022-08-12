Man accused of raping 3 minors on run, 4 accomplices held

New Delhi: Three minor girls were allegedly kidnapped from South Delhi's Defence colony area and allegedly raped by a man after intoxicating them in a flat in Delhi's Rohini area, the police said on Thursday. Further, police also confirmed that they have arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the rape case and running a syndicate of selling girls.



However, the main rape accused is still absconding. Meanwhile, the arrested accused have been identified as Bangali Lal Sharma (45), Sandeep alias Shanky (36), Jyoti (19), who are residents of Delhi Begampur whereas other accused Ruksaana (40)is a resident of Qutub Garh of South Delhi.

Police claimed that the accused people used to supply and sell girls. Meanwhile, the main accused has been identified as Prakash aka Sanjay aka Minto.

DCP South Benita Mary Jaiker said, "On August 6, we received a complaint by the parents of a school girl at Defence Colony police station that their daughter went to school at Andrews Ganj at around 7.30 am in her school van. Meanwhile, the van driver informed around 2 pm that his daughter did not go to school by the van. Subsequently, it was revealed that daughter of the complainant and her two other classmates were also missing from school."

Based on the statement, a case under section 363 IPC was registered at Defence Colony police station and investigation was taken up.

DCP South Jaiker also added that during the course of investigation, the police teams examined the parents and classmates of all missing girls and scanned the CCTV footage of the area.

"On August 8, we received an information about the movement of girls in Karol Bagh area. After making sincere efforts, they were traced from Karol Bagh area and were medically examined and all the prosecutrix gave history of sexual assault," the senior cop said.

"The girls in their statements said that a man namely Prakash alias Sanjay alias Minto lured them to a flat in Rohini area. They first took metro and reached the flat by an auto where the accused offered them drinks laced with sedatives and the said man sexually assaulted all three," she stated.

Immediately, a police team raided the house in Rohini wherein the missing girls were kept. The police team apprehended one alleged Bangali Lal Sharma from the house who on enquiry revealed that he used to run the syndicate along with one Ruksana.

Subsequently, Bangali Lal Sharma and Sandeep alias Shanky along with Ruksaana and Jyoti were arrested from the house, a senior police official said.