Man accused of filing false RTPCR test report gets bail

New Delhi: A local court has granted bail to a man accused of using a forged RTPCR test report from a laboratory in Goa to seek exemption from appearing before a magisterial court here.



The accused was allegedly not present in Goa at the time of the "RTPCR test".

The court was hearing the bail plea of Satinder Singh Bhasin against whom the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered two FIRs under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said Bhasin had allegedly duped over 100 investors on the promise of higher returns in his commercial project in Noida.

"Considering the overall facts and circumstances and in the interest of justice, the applicant or accused is hereby granted bail on furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with one surety in the like amount...," Additional Sessions Judge Manish Khurana said in an order passed on Thursday.

The bail conditions include not influencing witnesses, appearing for trial and not leaving the country without permission, the judge said.

A copy of the order has to be sent to the jail superintendent concerned and the Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW), he added.

The court noted that Bhasin was sent to judicial custody after the magisterial court dismissed his application for cancellation of the non-bailable warrant against him.

On the allegations of filing a false RTPCR report, the court said the investigating officer had verified the report and the accused's counsel had submitted documents showing his presence

in Goa.

The court also noted that the EOW did not challenge the anticipatory bail and regular bail granted to Bhasin by a sessions court in May 2019 and November 2019, respectively.

The complainants in the FIRs opposed the bail plea saying Bhasin had committed a "serious offence" and "did not complete the construction of the project despite taking hard-earned money of the public at large".

While arguing for bail, Bhasin's counsel Ayush Jindal said the magisterial court was not misled nor was any forgery committed.