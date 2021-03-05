Man accidently shoots self, cooks up story

new delhi: A 30-year-old civil defence volunteer accidentally shot himself and then cooked up a story of being shot allegedly by two bike-borne men in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area to mislead investigators, police said on Thursday.



Police said a PCR call was received on March 3 regarding a firing incident at Indira Enclave at Neb Sarai. On enquiry, it was discovered that the victim one Sujeet Kumar who also works as a driver, lives with his wife and a 10-year-old son at a rented house at Indira Enclave in the Neb Sarai area told he was smoking a cigarette at the corner of a park near his house when two men on a motorcycle came there. They had an argument over a petty issue following which they fired at him and fled the spot, a senior police officer said. The victim is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and is out of danger. During the investigation, police found several discrepancies in the accused's statement.

Kumar was then re-examined at length during which he confessed that he had a fight with the boys living in the neighbourhood 15 days back and identified them as Sumit, Arjun and Vicky following which all three were examined.

During interrogation, the boys disclosed that Kumar was carrying a pistol and had shown it to them. Kumar then took it to his room and later came out of his room with a bullet injury, along with his wife. "They offered to help him but he denied and instead made a call to the police. They also saw his wife taking the pistol with her and leaving her room locked," police said.