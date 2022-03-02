Man, 23, goes 'missing', police detain his lover's brothers as villagers protest

Greater Noida: A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered on Sunday night and his body was dumped inside a canal for having an affair with a woman in Surajpur area of Greater Noida, said police on Tuesday. While police are yet to trace the body of deceased, his family along with several villagers blocked the National Highway- 91 on Tuesday, alleging police apathy, the road blockage leading to a massive traffic jam.



According to police, they have detained the woman's brothers for the murder. The deceased has been identified as Robin, who had been missing from his home in Pali village since Sunday night.

"On Monday morning, Robin's family came to the police station and filed a missing complaint. Police investigations revealed that he had an affair with a married woman of same village and on Sunday night he had gone to meet her," said Elamaran G, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida.

Police also investigated the call detail record (CDR) of deceased and found that he spoke to the woman around 10 pm on Sunday and left his house.

"On Tuesday morning, police questioned the woman's family and detained her brothers. During questioning, the duo revealed that they saw Robin at their home with their sister following which a brawl broke out between them on Sunday night. The two strangled Robin to death and later threw his body in a nearby canal," Elamaran added.

Police said that Robin was going to get married on April 18 with another woman. "On the basis of the details provided by the woman's brothers, our teams with the help of divers looked for Robin's body but couldn't find it till late Tuesday night. The missing complaint will be converted to charges of murder only after the body is found," the officer added.

Meanwhile, the family of deceased alleged that if police have acted faster and should have not waited till Monday evening to investigate and take action, they could have recovered Robin's body.