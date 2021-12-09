MAMC resident docs to join boycott as Delhi hosps stop routine, emergency services

New Delhi: Resident doctors of Delhi government-run Maulana Azad Medical College will boycott all routine and emergency services from Thursday as part of a nationwide stir over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, while the protest at three Centre-run hospitals here entered the third day on Wednesday.

Members of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital took out a march on the streets near the campus on Wednesday as part of the protest. Scores of doctors, holding placards and raising slogans marched near Connaught Place.

Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital campus is located nearby.

Resident doctors of the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Hospitals continued with their boycott of all routine and emergency services for the third consecutive day, affecting patient care.

Vice-president of the RDA at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) Dr Akash Yadav, on Wednesday said that members of the association will boycott from Thursday morning all services "except at ICU and Covid wards".

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, GB Pant Hospital and Guru Nanak Eye Centre are attached with MAMC. LNJP is the biggest facility in the city run by the Delhi government and is the nerve centre of its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued late night on Tuesday, the MAMC RDA said, "Even after the boycott by many institutions of Delhi, we continued to run emergency services. But apathy of government and plight of overburdened residents have brought us to do total boycott of all services including OPD, OT, Ward and Emergency services from 09/12/21 (Thursday)".

"Functioning of ICU and Covid wards will not be affected to safeguard the

interests of critically ill patients," it said.

This is in response to the nationwide call for strike by all state RDAs and the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA). A prior intimation of closing emergency services has already been given in previous letters, the statement said.

The resident doctors, including all regular and ad hoc senior residents, postgraduate students, non-academic junior residents and interns of MAMC and its associated hospitals, will boycott all routine and emergency services, it said.

AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) on Tuesday had said its members will wear black ribbons at work to support the cause of the overburdened resident doctors of the country and against the delay in NEET-PG counselling.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that post-graduate admissions are done on a war footing.