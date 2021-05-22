MAMC RDA requests final year PG exams before 3rd wave strikes

New Delhi: The Resident Doctors' Association of Maulana Azad Medical College and associated hospitals wrote to the Dean of Medical Sciences on Friday petitioning that exams for final year PG students be conducted as the COVID-19 situation stabilises in the city and before the 3rd wave begins as predicted.



"We have recently witnessed a deadly wave of COVID which created unforeseen havoc in our society. Final year PG students have worked beyond (their) tenure to combat this pandemic. However, these residents are in a state of despair due to uncertainty regarding exams, tenure extension, salary and senior residency", the letter said. The RDA also said that the cases have come down now and as per government sources, the 3rd wave is inevitable, providing a small window to hold the exams. The situation is likely to become non-conducive for conducting exams in future.

"The Delhi University notification on May 20 stated that exams will start from 7th June. Other medical institutions like AIIMS and KGMC have already taken out the schedule for conducting exams for MD/MS courses in June, 2021", the letter added, asking that the exam be held as soon as possible. The RDA also requested the Dean to extend the tenure of Senior Residents beyond April 30.