Malls to remain shut in Gurugram, Faridabad

Gurugram: With the number of COVID-19 cases showing no signs of ebbing down, the Haryana government has decided not to open malls and places of worship in Gurugram. Restaurants will be permitted to function with 50% capacity.



On Saturday, the Haryana Chief Minister held a discussion on the prospects of opening of malls, restaurants and religious places from Monday. Along with Gurugram, Faridabad will also be not allowed to open the shopping malls. The food and beverage business and shopping malls has been one of the main pillars of Gurugram's economy. There are more than 30 shopping malls in Gurugram. Some of the finest restaurants in the country also have their branches in Gurugram.

Ever since the stringent lockdown measures were eased by the Haryana government there has been a major spike in the number of cases being reported from Gurugram's industrial and commercial areas. There have been more than 150 cases that have been reported from areas like Manesar, Udyog Vihar, Jacobpura, Sadar Bazaar, Basai and Sector-37.

Moreover, it has also been feared that a large number of customers and vendors who have got in touch with the shop owners, industrial workers and factory owners has led to further increase in the number of cases. Large number of cases continues to be reported from places neighbouring the large whole scale markets and industrial townships of Gurugram.

In the recent case where an employee from a shop in Sadar Bazaar got infected with COVID-19, it is estimated that in turn he transmitted the virus to 12 of the customers he got in touch with.

Already facing a major challenge of dealing with an exponential increase in the number of cases, a substantial number of patients has only increased the challenge for the top officials of District Administration.