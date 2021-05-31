Malls set to reopen in Gurugram

Gurugram: Several shopping malls and shop owners in Gurugram can now expect a slight relief as the state government has now allowed them to operate in the next phase of the lockdown starting Monday. Other restrictions will, however, continue for one more week.



Emphasising on limited entry of shoppers at a given time the Haryana government has provided a directive that 1,000 square feet area space entry of only 40 persons will be permitted in an hour. The government has directed the District Magistrates and the mall management to come up with ideas prior appointments and token systems for consumers can be implemented. The malls have been giving a duration from 10 am to 6 pm for operations.

With close to 40 big shopping malls in the city, Gurugram has a maximum number of malls located in the National Capital Region. There have been no economic activities in these malls for more than a month.

The State government has also taken cognisance of the grievances of owners of standalone shops and changed the timing from 7 am to 12 pm to 9 am to 3 pm. Several owners of standalone shops had shared their grievances of how timings of 7 am-12 pm was not proving to be useful for them to get enough business. As earlier the shops will open on alternate days following the odd-even rule.

The Haryana government has already allowed manufacturing and construction activities in Gurugram to happen in Gurugram. Several auto majors like Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki that have their manufacturing bases in Gurugram have already resumed their operations .