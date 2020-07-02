Malls reopen, receive substantial footfall

Gurugram: Shopping malls in the "mall capital" of the country opened their doors after 103 days of being shut in light of the pandemic as customers entered the capitalist mausoleums with excitement and shopkeepers waited to cautiously receive them after a long hiatus.



A substantial number of customers were spotted at electronics stores, garment shops and food courts and despite being cautious, some malls even saw around 80 per cent of shops opening their doors.

However, there were also extra security guards deployed to check for Aarogya Setu apps on visitors' phones, thermal screening and dispensing hand sanitisers along with police officials to check for lockdown violations.

"We are happy that at least a start has been made to revive the economy in Gurugram. I am sure that in the coming days things will improve," said Rajat Seth who owns a garment shop in one of the malls in Gurugram.

A visitor, Vikas Sharma said that he had come to a mall just to make a statement that people should not cow down before the virus and had bought a book.