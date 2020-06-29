Malls in Gurugram to reopen on July 1, strict restrictions issued

Gurugram: Malls in Gurugram are now set to reopen on July 1 after the district administration issued orders prescribing the standard operating procedure for them on Sunday evening and after similar directions from the administration, malls are also going to open in neighbouring Faridabad.



However, the guidelines for opening up a large part of the city's economic sector have come with strict restrictions on cinema halls, children's play areas and gaming arcades within the mall premises, all of which will remain closed. Moreover, visitors have been instructed to install the Aarogya Setu app, maintain social distancing and use face masks.

Even shop owners have been directed to ensure that at any given time only two customers are present inside the shops. Also, to maintain social distancing, shop owners will draw circles where customers are going to stand and wait for their turn. In addition to this, every shop will measure the temperature of the customer on a regular basis and will also have sanitisers.

With centralised ventilation posing a major hurdle in curbing virus spread in malls, the district administration has instructed that the temperature in the malls should be maintained between 24 to 30 degree Celsius and persons above the age of 65, children below 10 and pregnant women will not be allowed to enter the premises.

Restaurant owners have been asked to function at 50 percent capacity and only allow digital payments.

"Malls in Gurugram have contributed a great deal in the growth of Gurugram's economy. They have also been a source of livelihood for thousands of people. As the country begins to unlock, we are now allowing the malls to function. The SOP's are to be strictly followed and any violation will attract action. Any relaxation comes with responsibility and I hope everybody follows it," said Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

Known as the mall capital of the National Capital Region there are 30 malls located in Gurugram.