Malaria, dengue and chikungunya cases in city on a steady decline

new delhi: As per data on vector-borne diseases maintained by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the Capital has recorded 139 new cases of malaria, dengue and chikungunya (combined) this week (as of October 31). However, a month-wise comparison of data from the past 5 years shows that malaria cases in Delhi are the lowest since 2015.



In October 2015, Delhi recorded 154 malaria cases whereas, for the same month this year, 34 cases have been registered. Similarly for dengue, in October 2015, the city saw as many as 7,283 cases whereas this month it was 346 cases. For chikungunya, while only 16 cases were recorded in October 2015, it rose to 2,860 cases in 2016. However, only 17 cases of chikungunya have been recorded

this month.

From a yearly perspective, the numbers for malaria show a slight change, with 303 cases being recorded till October 31, 2015, and 210 cases being recorded this year in the same time period. However, dengue and chikungunya cases have seen a marked

decrease.

As of October 31, 2015, Delhi had registered 14,889 dengue cases but the number has fallen to 612 cases this year. Similarly, chikungunya cases had gone up to 6,993 cases in October 2016 from just 17 cases in the same month in 2015, but have now come down to 86 cases in the past month.

A breakdown of the data reveals that last week, four cases of malaria were recorded in Delhi. The SDMC had only one case while North DMC recorded the rest. East DMC and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) did not record a single case.

Delhi saw 123 dengue cases last week, of which 60 were reported from the SDMC, 37 were from North DMC, 15 came from the East DMC while another case was reported from the Railways. The capital saw 10 cases of dengue where the origin of infection could not be traced. As for Chikungunya, six cases each were reported from North DMC and SDMC, taking the city's tally

to 12.

The municipal corporations of Delhi have sent 27,751 samples for blood slide examinations for the malaria parasite till now this year.

As per their data, more than 12.58 lakh houses have been sprayed with pesticides, domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) have conducted over 1.92 crore house checks till now, out of which mosquito larvae have been found in over 1 lakh homes. The MCDs have also issued around 79,187 legal notices in this regard, following up with prosecution in 9,785 out of those.