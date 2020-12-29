Making highway their home, farmers take up cleaning drive

New delhi: As officials failed to clean the roads at Tikri Border, the protesters have taken the bandwagon themselves to take out a cleanliness drive.



A group of young students and activists along with the protesters took out a 4-km cleanliness drive. "There were a lot of reports and we ourselves saw how dirty the area had become. Although the protesters clean up and put every garbage aside, nothing else is done to clean that further," Harpuneet Kaur, 20-year-old activist told Millennium Post.

Kaur said that local authorities were contacted to clean the area but have not received any response. "When protesters were taking initiative to clean the area, the least authorities could do was pick up the leftover garbage," she added.

Kaur said that at least four big bags were filled with plastic waste, which has been kept in a corner and next step to dispose it off is being taken.

The biodegradable garbage has also been swept off but has been collecting as no local authority have been coming in the area to clean it, according to protesters.

A group of eight youngsters took the initiative to clean the area, where the protesters came out to clean with them. "People were already sweeping when we reached and then they further joined us in collecting the plastic material," Kaur said.

The drive was taken up on Sunday, while various drives at Tikri and Singhu will also be held on December 31 and January 1.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday advised people to take alternative routes for entering and exiting the city.

According to police, the Chilla and Ghazipur borders were closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of the protests. People were advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi through Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.

Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters were told to take an alternate route through Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Commuters were told to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK Road and NH-44.

As per official, "Available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda (only single carriageway, road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders."

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have stayed put for more than a month at other border points of Delhi, including Singhu and Tikri, to protest against the laws.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at various borders of Delhi for almost four weeks now as formal talks between the government and representatives of farmers' unions remained deadlocked with protesting peasants refusing to accept anything less than a repeal of the three newly enacted laws. Meanwhile, security remained to be heightened in bordering areas. According to police, no untoward incident were reported and they are keeping tabs on movements.