Make surprise visits to stop corruption within the force: CP to senior officers

New Delhi: After issuing an order recently to keep a check on excessive and unnecessary arrests made by the Delhi Police under Section 188 of the IPC, the Police Commissioner here has now directed senior officers to make surprise visits to spots where police personnel are deployed to check if they are indulging in corruption or other malpractices.



Police sources told Millennium Post that the top cop had directed officers that special drives under the supervision of an officer not below the rank of sub-inspector in the police station and zonal officer in Traffic circles shall be conducted in Delhi. The sources added that a format was also given to the officers for this.

As per the format, the Delhi Police, while challaning a person involved in COVID-19-related violations, has to give details of the offender, date of offence, type of offence (whether related to mask, quarantine rules, spitting or social distancing) and the place of offence have to be mentioned in addition to evidence of the violation and details of the authorised officer and their signature.

The police chief further directed that all the challan books will be properly numbered and their details will be maintained by the C and T branch of PHQ. "The C&T branch will issue this challan books to the districts and other units under a proper receipt. The district DCPs, in turn, will issue them to the concerned police station," he is learnt to have directed senior officials.

District DCPs, ACP (subdivision), SHOs shall pay surprise visits at the spots to ascertain that the officers so deployed on the spot do not indulge in any malpractice while imposing a penalty on the spot, Commissioner SN Shrivastava said.

Officers were told to maintain another dairy which is to have details of repeat offences. It shall be maintained at each police station and the entries made in the register shall simultaneously be fed on to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) so that the details of repeat violations can be checked by the officer deployed on the spot.

"The team deployed on the spot as well as divisional, the beat staff of the police station shall make the public at large aware of the directives issued by MHA as well as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to contain the spread of the disease," said the police chief.