'Make sure traffic, PCR staff are allowed to stay at PS barracks'

new delhi: The Delhi Police Commissioner has asked officers to ensure that traffic and PCR unit staff are allowed to stay in barracks of police stations without any hindrances.

Police sources told the Millennium Post that a video conference related to the preparation and arrangements for COVID-19 was held between the top brass of Delhi Police. "Special Commissioners of Police (Traffic and Operations) stated that some of their staff staying in barracks of police stations have been denied to stay there by police station staff," the sources said.

They added, "CP directed that since the PCR and traffic units have no barracks, their staff can stay in barracks of police stations, but social distancing must be ensured and Special CPs (Law and Order) were directed to ensure the same." In the video conference, CP directed that DCPs, Additional DCPs and ACPs should regularly visit their police stations and make entries with their remarks in register number 13 with regards to the measures taken for COVID-19. "The needs and families of affected personnel are being taken care of," the police chief is learnt to have told senior officers.

Meanwhile, in order to keep up the necessary surveillance in containment zones, the CP directed that district DCPs should hold regular meetings with DCs of their districts and earmark the minimum area required to be cordoned off.

140 personnel recovered

And as the Delhi Police prepares to brace the post-COVID-19 world, about 140 personnel of Delhi Police have now recovered from the deadly virus. Delhi Police is an 80,000-strong force and over 290 active cases are there in the city police as of now and one death has been reported. In order to boost the morale of police personnel, the top cop interacted with policemen through video conference.

"I am happy to interact with more than 800 policemen covering all the 200+ police stations in Delhi through VC. They continue to maintain high morale despite challenging times. We will continue to serve the people of Delhi with the same zeal and enthusiasm," tweeted Commissioner of Police (Delhi).

Recently, a senior official confirmed that police personnel who test COVID-19 positive will now receive Rs 10,000 from the Delhi Police fund, instead of Rs 1 lakh which was granted earlier.

However, the city police have increased the amount sanctioned for personnel who lose their lives to the disease from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The official further said they had limited funds and the money which is being cut will, in turn, be utilised for the welfare of police personnel.