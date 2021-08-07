'Make sure 24x7 water supply translates into round-the-clock water in pipelines'

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked officers to ensure that 24x7 water supply actually translates into round-the-clock water availability in the pipelines. The chief minister reviewed the ongoing projects and action plan for the future initiatives of the DJB at a meeting held here.

The Delhi govt will not make any false promises to the people of Delhi. Officers should have a complete understanding of the on-ground reality and what we can deliver. While improving infrastructure, ensure that we supply water 24x7 to the households, a statement quoted him as saying. The project of providing 100 per cent sewerage connectivity across Delhi should be completed within the stipulated timeline, he said. In its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections held in February last year, the AAP had promised 24x7 water supply in the capital by 2024.

The DJB first discussed the ambitious idea of continuous water supply in 2009 and started pilot projects in January 2013, aiming at providing 24x7 water to every consumer in Malviya Nagar, Nangloi and Mehrauli-Vasant Vihar areas.

According to officials, the deadline to complete the work was December 2014. The DJB said these pilot projects cater to Delhil's 12 per cent population.

In Malviya Nagar, 98 per cent of the project has been completed. The remaining two per cent will be completed by the end of September. In Nangloi and Mehrauli-Vasant Vihar, 76 per cent and 77 per cent of the work has been completed, respectively. The projects will be completed by March 2021, the water utility said. It said that 11 per cent population of Delhi will be covered under 24x7 water supply projects being taken up under the command of the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant.

According to the DJB, water pipelines have been laid in 1,633 of the 1,799 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Piped water supply has been provided in 1,573 of them. As part of the 24x7 water supply project, the capital will be divided into five to six zones and each zone will be assigned to one private operator for 15 years, officials said.