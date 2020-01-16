Make new announcements for Delhi in Budget: CM to Centre

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that with the model code of conduct in place for the upcoming Delhi assembly election, no government is permitted to make any fresh announcement for Delhi. He pointed out that the Union Budget is set to be announced on February 1 by the Central Government and he does not want to stall the announcement due to assembly elections.



Chief Minister said, "I have been under pressure from all corners to write to the Election Commission objecting to the Budget being announced on February 1, during the period of the model code of conduct being in force. But I am not in favour of stalling the announcement of the Budget government merely for the election. In fact, I would like to appeal to the central government to make new announcements for solving problems that the people of Delhi face. Politics should not come in the way of Delhi's development."

Kejriwal said, "They should also provide adequate funds to the state governments of Punjab and Haryana, to take preventive measures on the pollution caused by stubble burning in these states. To bring the transportation sector in Delhi at par with the international standards, the government must provide funds to improve the transport infrastructure in Delhi. Adequate funds must be provided to the Delhi government for cleaning up of river Yamuna, to provide sewer connections to each household, expansion of metro routes in the city, and for the cleaning of Delhi."

"We also want the MCD to get adequate funds from the central government. The budget from the central government to the MCD will pass through the Delhi government, but we have time and again requested funds for the MCD and have assured the Centre that the funds will be transferred to the MCD on the same day. Irrespective of who wins the election on February 8, whichever party comes to power will then be able to utilise those funds for the people of Delhi," added the CM.