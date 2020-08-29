Major reshuffle in Delhi Police

New Delhi: Over a dozen senior-level officers including Special Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police were transferred to different post within Delhi Police.



According to an order, the Lt Governor of Delhi ordered the transfer, posting of the IPS, DANIPS officers presently posted in Delhi Police with immediate effect. As per the order, 1989 batch IPS officer SK Gautam, who was posted as Special CP (Headquarter) was transferred to security unit. Whereas 1991 batch IPS officer Nuzhat Hassan, who is currently Special CP (Women Safety, SPUWAC, SPUNER) has been given additional charge of Special CP (GA). Anand Mohan, who was Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) was promoted. The 1994 batch IPS officer is now Special CP (Training).

1996 batch IPS officer Jaspal Singh is now Joint CP (New Delhi range) whereas NS Bundela (IPS 1998) who was earlier Joint CP (Traffic) was transferred to Joint CP (Central Range). Ajit Kumar Singla is now Additional CP traffic.

DCP Anto Alphonse, a 2008 batch IPS officer, was transferred from Dwarka to North district. Whereas DCP Monika Bharadwaj (IPS 2009) was transferred to the crime unit from North district.

Santosh Kumar Meena (IPS 2010) who was earlier posted as DCP security is now DCP Dwarka whereas Brijendra Kumar Yadav (IPS 2010) was transferred from North West district to traffic as DCP. Vikram Harimohan Meena (2015 batch IPS) was transferred from traffic unit to North West district as Additional DCP.

Rajesh Deo (DANIPS 1997) who was posted as DCP crime and was involved in North East Delhi riots investigation, is now DCP Legal Cell. Another transfer was reported from Crime Branch as DCP Ram Gopal Naik (DANIPS) was transferred to the traffic unit.

Meanwhile, Anita Roy (DANIPS) was transferred from the traffic unit to the security unit.