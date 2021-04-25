Major crisis averted at GTB Hosp due to promptness of Delhi Police

New Delhi: From arranging oxygen supplies to performing last rites, Delhi Police remained on their toes to help people in distress. Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava also visited Rohini and took the stock of COVID-19 care centre made exclusively for police personnel.



Delhi Police, on Saturday, averted a major oxygen crisis and saved the lives of 700 patients in GTB hospital by escorting two tankers from the Inox plant at Modinagar to the hospital on time. On April 23, six oxygen cylinders were supplied to IBS hospital by the team of South-East District where 40 Covid patients were admitted.

On Friday, SHO of Civil Lines police station received a distress call from the hospital authorities, saying their oxygen supply has run out and they needed immediate help, officials said."The staff rushed to the hospital. Oxygen suppliers at Bawana and Mundka were asked to provide refilled oxygen cylinders. Thereafter, a team with two vehicles of the hospital carrying 40 empty oxygen cylinders was sent to Bawana refilling centre," police said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police also performed the final rites of the people which include COVID-19 patients.On April 19, a person died in a rented house in Tuglakabad Extension. The deceased was identified as Snehanshu Biswas (52).

"On enquiry, the family members of the deceased were found to be in West Bengal and they were contacted telephonically but due to the prevailing situation of Covid-19, they showed their inability to come to Delhi to receive the body," official said.

As per official, further, the Covid test report of the deceased came positive. As the relatives of the deceased could not come to Delhi, they authorized the neighbour to receive the body.

"However, the last rites of the deceased were performed by Assistant sub-inspector Faiyaz Ahmad himself with the permission of the family members,"official said. In another case, last rite of a ragpicker was also performed by Delhi Police in Tuglakabad extension, He was also tested COVID positive. The last rites of the deceased were performed by ASI Dataram and constable Ankit.