Main suspect in jeweller shop robbery held

Noida: Noida police have arrested a wanted accused who is main suspect in the daylight robbery incident at a jewellery showroom in sector 12 area of Noida which took place earlier on February 13.



Cops said that the arrested accused has been identified as Nasir, a resident of Bhajanpura area in Delhi.

"He was arrested from his residence after a team of Noida police stayed in the area for few days," said police officials.

Sankalp Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I), Gautam Buddh Nagar said that the accused along with two of his other accomplices conducted recce for near the jeweller's shop around three hours before committing the crime.

"Nasir along with his two accomplices Muzzammil and Chotu carried out the robbery by wearing helmets. During interrogations the accused told police that they used to recce the area first before committing robbery and also open fire at the target if they oppose robbery attempt," said Sharma.

The officer further said that the accused were identified when they had taken off their helmets at a tea kiosk to have tea and were captured by a camera installed at a nearby shop.

"Nasir is wanted in around two dozen cases of robbery, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes. His other two accomplices also holds a criminal history. We will conduct raids to nab them as well," Sharma added.

Police have recovered five gold rings, motorcycle used in crime and an illegal pistol from the possession of accused.