Main focus is to ensure normal life not disrupted: Delhi Police on 'chakka jam'

New Delhi: Ahead of proposed 'chakka jam' by farmers protesting against the three agri laws, Delhi Police have heightened their security arrangements in the city to curb any kind of untoward



incidents.

A senior official told Millennium Post that their main focus is to ensure that normal life is not disrupted. "It is very clear that if someone tried to cause any kind of disruption in traffic movement in the city, strict action will be taken," the official said.

An official said they have witnessed what happened on January 26, how NOC was violated. "We are not taking any chances, security has been beefed up keeping in mind various possibilities," the official said.

Security at border points near the three protest sites have been tightened by deploying extra forces and putting up multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nails studded on the roads. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava also held a meeting with the senior officers of the force and reviewed the security arrangements.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal told Millennium Post that security borders are heightened. "Inside the city, their police personnel will be deployed at strategic locations to keep a check on miscreants," he said.

Sources also confirmed that after Delhi government instructed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to return their buses that were provided to the police, they are hiring private vehicles for the movement of their personnel.

Sources said places where the violence was reported on January 26, the security has been increased there. "We have covered all the important points, junctions in bordering areas," said DCP (East) Deepak Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have started checking hotels and guest houses to ensure no anti-social elements get involved in any kind of untoward incident of February 6. Officials have also interacted with representatives of Gurudwaras in their respective districts and assured them of their safety. They have also asked them to inform them about any suspicious person staying in a religious place.

On the other hand, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday said there would be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi on February 6 even as it asserted that peasants in other parts of the country will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful way.

In a statement, the SKM said emergency and essential services such as ambulance and school bus will not be stopped during the 'chakka jam' that is proposed to be held between 12 pm and 3 pm on Saturday.

"There will be no chakka jam programme inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode. All roads for entering into Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located," the statement stated.(With inputs from PTI)