Main accused in murder of Mukhtar Ansari's aide held

New delhi: Kanhaiyaa Vishwakarma, involved in more than 20 cases, including over half a dozen cases of murder, was arrested from Delhi on Monday night. He was involved in the murder case of Uttar Pradesh gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari's alleged henchman Ajit Singh. Police said that the killing was the result of a gang war in eastern Uttar Pradesh.



Police said that based on information, he was arrested from Rohini. "We have recovered the 9mm pistol and live cartridge from his possession. He was coming to Delhi for a hideout when we got information and he was nabbed," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ghanshyam

Bansal.

As per investigators, he was planning to hire rented accommodation in city when they got information about the accused coming to Delhi. Police said that from last 19 years he has been involved in 21 criminal cases including seven murder.

"He is a hardcore criminal. Last year, he murdered one Ritesh and then on January 6 this year, he killed Ajit Singh in Lucknow. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh," the official said. Vishwakarma was a part of Ansari's rival gang.

The investigation has revealed that the murder of Singh was the result of rivalry. After the incident accused and his associates fled from the spot. "He was coming alone in the city. Further investigation will be conducted by UP police," the official said.

According to reports, on January 6, Singh and his associate one Mohar Singh were travelling in an SUV when the incident took place. It was revealed that three unidentified motorcycle borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire on a SUV near Kathauta crossing under Vibhuti Khand police station limits in Lucknow's Gomtinagar.