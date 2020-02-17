Maids protest as labourer killed in hit and run case

Noida: Scores of maids and other daily-waged labourers, on Monday morning, staged a protest at sector 100 red light of Noida after the death of a sanitation labourer who was killed after an unidentified car hit him on Saturday

night.

As per police, Monu, a native of Hardoi district was hit by an unidentified vehicle at sector 100 red light when he was on the way to home on Saturday night.

"Police received the information from a passerby and the victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Later he was referred to a hospital in Delhi for higher medical treatment when he succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Based on the complaint received from victim's kin, a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered against the unidentified driver of vehicle involved in the incident and investigations and underway," said Neeraj Malik, Station House Officer of sector 39 police station. However, over a hundred house help and labourers on Monday morning blocked the road leading to sector 104 from sector 100 red light near a private residential society creating long traffic snarls during peak hours.

The protesters alleged that similar incidents have been reported in past too as the red light has no speed breaker and no traffic cop remains deployed there.

"This intersection on road is a threat to the lives of thousands of labourers who go daily to earn wages for their livelihood. As the road is wide, the drivers usually drive at a high speed and with lack of speed breakers or deployed of traffic personnel at the red light, such incidents occur very often.