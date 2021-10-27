Maha Min visits schools to 'learn from' Delhi govt's model of public education

New Delhi: Following a guided tour of Delhi government schools with Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, NCP leader Sanjay Bansode, Minister of State in the Maharashtra government has now said that public schools in his state will now be developed along the lines on which the AAP government had reformed them in the Capital.



Deputy CM Sisodia spoke to him at great length about the 'Business Blasters' programme under the Education department's flagship Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum in the school which offers State grants to students who pitch ideas for businesses keeping in line with their interests and passion.

Sisodia said that his government here is ready to support the Maharashtra government to improve the public education system and to bring about a larger change in the education system of the country.

"By working together in this manner, a radical change can be brought in the education system of the country. By

learning from each other, we can bring a change in the education system of the country," Sisodia added.

During the visit, Bansode said that their leader Sharad Pawar had asked him to visit the government schools and learn from the education model of Delhi and build government schools in Maharashtra on the same model as in Delhi. He said that the Delhi government is doing a great job in providing world class specialised education to the children and is providing more facilities to the children in government schools than private schools.

Bansode was impressed by the infrastructure of the schools and he also visited the school's laboratory and library. He said that the lab of a Delhi government school is more brilliant than the lab of private schools.

The Ministers visited Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Greater Kailash and School of Excellence in Kalkaji area on Tuesday. Bansode was also introduced to the model of School of Specialized Excellence and Deshbhakti Curriculum which has been running successfully in the government-run schools. Minister of State Bansode spoke to the children involved in various projects about the enterprises that the children have started with the seed money given by the government.