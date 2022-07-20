Madame Tussauds India reopens post pandemic, gets new address

Noida: Madame Tussauds India, a museum featuring wax statues of celebrities, reopened on Tuesday after a brief closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and at a new address — Noida.



The museum was earlier located at Delhi's Connaught Place but was shut down at the onset of a nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in March 2020.

The museum has now reopened and moved to the DLF Mall of India in Noida, a satellite town of Delhi in Uttar Pradesh, its operators Merlin Entertainments said.

"India, recognised for its rich cultural past, sparkling Bollywood star-studded actors and entertainment sector diversity, is an iconic destination to host the world renowned attraction brand," the operator said in a statement. "The new wax attraction by Madame Tussauds will feature close to 50 figures from various genres, including history, sports, music, film and television," it added.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet current and late international and domestic figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose, Cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli, Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Madhubala, singing legends Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam, and many more.

Children will also get an opportunity to meet their favourite cartoon characters such as Motu-Patlu, according to the statement. Madame Tussauds has over 23 locations around the globe, from New York to Shanghai, Amsterdam to Sydney, and of course, London, where the story began, according to the statement.