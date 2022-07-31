Mad rush at Delhi liquor stores as no private vends from Aug 1

New Delhi: The privately run liquor stores on Saturday offered schemes like buy one get two free to end their stock after Delhi government announced reversal of it's excise policy from August 1, leading to a mad rush of booz lovers outside the vends.

There was a rush of liquor buyers till late evening at the Star City Mall in Mayur Vihar Extension with vends fast running out of stock.

"Don't go inside there is no liquor," said a person returning empty handed from the mall housing several retail liquor stores. Employees at the shops said most of the popular brands of different kinds of liquor and beer were sold out.

"There has been a mad rush since the afternoon hours. We are turning down customers asking for specific brands as most have been sold. Many people, however, buying whatever is available," said employee of a shop in the mall. With the government taking back new excise policy, the booz lovers in the city were given rebates and special offers like one plus on and one plus two free by private vends for one last time in the city.

"The shop is going to close and we are selling out the stock. We have started offer of buy one get 2 free on all kinds of liquor and beer to dispose off stocks," said a liquor vend employee in Laxmi Nagar.