Mad at wife, man sets her brother's kids on fire, 1 dead

Gurugram: A horrific event was reported from Pataudi on the outskirts of Gurugram on Tuesday evening where a disgruntled man set ablaze a 10-month-old girl and four-year-old boy, with the latter succumbing to burn injuries in a hospital.



The four-year-old boy had sustained 90 per cent burn injuries and succumbed to these while his sister is fighting for her life. In addition to the two children, a relative of these two minors also sustained burn injuries as they tried to save these two children.

Reportedly, the man who has been identified as Rinku committed this heinous crime as he was furious over a marital discord with his wife who had moved out of their home and was living with her brother's family in Pataudi.

Furious over the entire state of affairs on Tuesday afternoon, Rinku allegedly set ablaze the children of his wife's brother Naresh who were playing in their house.

According to law enforcement officials, in what seems to be a pre-planned attack, Rinku carried petrol in a bottle. On seeing the two children playing there, he poured petrol on them and then set them on fire. The children tried to run away in pain from the area but were stopped by Rinku. In doing so, Rinku also sustained burn injuries and is also admitted to a hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

"It is a sad incident. We have registered the case and are now waiting for the accused to recover so that we not only take legal action against him but also get to know why he took such an extreme step of harming minors. We will see if there is a requirement of also mental counselling of the accused," said an official from Pataudi Police.

"It was a horrific and frightening site to see two young minors getting burnt. The relatives of the minors did their best to protect the younger members of their family but the damage was already done," said Anil Kumar, who said he had witnessed the incident.

Belonging from Rohtak, Rinku had married his wife Suman seven years ago. They also have a three-year-old son, who was living with Suman. Marital discord between Suman and Rinku had resulted in both choosing to live apart. Sources said that Suman was considering divorcing

Rinku.