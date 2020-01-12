M K Stalin's son meets injured JNU students inside campus

New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday interacted with JNU students who were injured in the January 5 attacks inside the varsity's campus. DMK chief MK Stalin's son was accompanied by other party leaders as he met with students inside the campus. This comes after two other senior party leaders visited Ghosh and other injured students in the university.



Earlier DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi had visited the varsity to meet with the injured students and condemned Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar for not meeting the injured students or the students who have been protesting against the fee-hike since October last year.

Jagadesh Kumar has since then met with some students from the ABVP and assured them that "some activist students" were creating violence and that the campus was secure again. He has not yet met Ghosh or the JNUSU neither over the violence nor over the fee-hike issue. Before Kanimozhi, the DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Silva also visited the injured students at the university, the day after the Sunday attacks.

Over 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the university campus and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.