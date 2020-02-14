Lyricist Javed Akhtar meets Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh
New Delhi: Bollywood lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar on Friday met Delhi Chief Minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at their respective residences here to congratulate them on the party's return to power again.
Akhtar first went to meet Singh, followed by a meeting with Kejriwal.
The Aam Aadmi Party retained power in Delhi by winning 62 seats, polling for which was held on February 8.
