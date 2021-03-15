Lutyens' saw over 300 protests last yr: Cops

New Delhi: A total of 303 protests were organised by various groups and organisations in Lutyens' Delhi between March 22 and December 31 last year, police said on Sunday. According to a senior police officer, 255 demonstrations, 32 dharnas, 13 marches and three strikes took place last year after the government started easing lockdown restrictions.



Police said the data, which is from March 22, 2020 till December 31, 2020, has around 284 days and according to it, approximately at least one protest was held everyday.

According to police, some of the demonstrations which took place last year include a protest in August, when members of Central Trade Unions had gathered for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar here in violation of Unlock-3 guidelines after the Delhi Police had registered a case against ASHA workers. In September, members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) gathered near the Pakistan High Commission to protest the alleged abduction of a Sikh girl in the neighbouring country.

The protest was held after a 22-year-old Sikh girl went missing in Pakistan's Punjab province.

In October 2, civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits had gathered at Jantar Mantar here to demand justice for the Hathras gangrape and murder victim. Bollywood celebrities and political party leaders had also attended the protest. The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, after she was gang-raped, was cremated in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

In October last year, resident doctors of a few hospitals run by the North Delhi civic body agitating over their pending salaries also held a joint protest at Jantar Mantar to press their demands.