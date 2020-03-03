Top
Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > LS speaker asks floor leaders of parties to resolve issues that led to scuffle between Cong, BJP MPs

LS speaker asks floor leaders of parties to resolve issues that led to scuffle between Cong, BJP MPs

LS speaker asks floor leaders of parties to resolve issues that led to scuffle between Cong, BJP MPs

New Delhi: Speaker Om Birla has asked floor leaders of all parties to resolve the issues that led to a scuffle between Congress and BJP MPs in Lok Sabha and warned that a repeat of what happened on Monday could lead to serious consequences.

Birla chaired a meeting on Tuesday with the floor leaders of all parties to end the lock jam over the Delhi violence issue and told them to resolve the matter otherwise he would be forced to take action.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it