Lowest single-day COVID deaths in city since July 1

New Delhi: Delhi registered 15 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of fatalities in a single-day since July 1. On July 26, there were 21 deaths due to the pathogen, the previous lowest fatality count since July 1.



The corresponding figures on successive days were — July 27 (26), July 28 (28), July 29 (25), July 30 (29) and July 31 (27) and August 1 (26).

On June 23, Delhi had recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases so far.

There were 613 COVID-19 cases on July 27, the lowest in the last two months. It, however, increased to 1,056 the next day and slightly declined to 1,035 on July 29, only to rise to 1,093 and 1,195 on July 30 and 31 respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi's COVID-19 tally rose to over 1.37 lakh on Sunday with 961 new cases, while the death toll reached 4,004, authorities said.

A total of 1,23,317 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged, while the number of active cases stood at 10,356, of which 5,663 patients are under home isolation.

With 961 fresh cases, the infection tally has risen to 1,37,677.

A total of 4,289 RT-PCR and 8,441 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, the authorities said. The number of COVID tests conducted in the national Capital on Saturday was less because of Eid al-Adha.

So far, 10,63,669 tests

have been conducted — 55,982 tests for a population of 10

lakh, according to a health bulletin.