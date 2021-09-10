Low student-teacher ratio could be behind DU slipping from 11th to 12th rank in NIRF: Acting V-C

New Delhi: Low student-teacher ratio could be one of the reasons behind the Delhi University slipping from 11th to 12th rank this year in the NIRF rankings, the varsity's acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi said on Thursday.



The Delhi University slipped by a spot to the 12th position this year and is ranked behind city-based Jawaharlal Nehru Univresity and Jamia Millia Islamia, which have bagged the second and sixth positions respectively in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Education Ministry.

Five Delhi University (DU) colleges were among the top 10 colleges in the NIRF rankings with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the fifth consecutive year.

DU which was ranked 11th last year, was at 13th spot in 2019 and ranked seventh in this category back in 2018.

Even in its overall ranking, the varsity slipped by a spot to be ranked 19th. Last year, it was ranked 18th as opposed to the 20th rank in 2019. In 2018, it had bagged the 14th rank.

"The reason for the slip in the rankings is the low score in teacher-student ratio. There are around 850 posts lying vacant in the university and while other universities were able to recruit, we were not able to. It has been taken by the education minister on mission mode and he said all universities should carry out recuitments," Joshi told.

The university has scored 42.65 in teaching, learning and resources (TLR), way behind JNU (71.19) and Jamia Millia Islamia (66.44).