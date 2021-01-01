Lost plaint of e-beat books will not be tolerated: Joint CP warns senior officials

New delhi: After beat staff were found losing their e-beat book smart device due to their carelessness or negligence, a Joint CP has written to the top brass of the Delhi Police notifying all that such instances will be viewed seriously and will not be tolerated.



A Joint Commissioner of Police said, "It has come to notice that e-beat book has been lost by beat staff due to their carelessness or negligence."

As per the official, in 2017, Provisioning and Logistics unit purchased 10,000 tactical belts out of which 6,600 were issued to the districts and 2,400 were given to PCR unit for the use of beat staff and staff deployed on PCR vans.

"All district DCPs and DCP PCR are hereby directed that these tactical belts may be issued to all beat staff and staff deployed on PCR vans immediately so that e-beat book can be properly secured. Henceforth, lost complaints of e-beat books will be viewed seriously and will not be tolerated," Joint CP told senior officials.

In an e-beat book system, all details related to demography, important installations, list of active criminals, proclaimed offenders, history-sheeters, of all beats are on phones of cops and accessible with one click.

It has been given to beat staff for better monitoring.

Recently, during a crime review meeting, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava told senior officers that the beat officers should also be encouraged to make optimum use of the e-beat books and make it a part of their daily routine.

As per Delhi Police data, there are more than 2,700 beat users which include over 170 station house officers, more than 1,700 beats and over 820 divisions. Till September, more than 20,000 data bank entries were done in e-beat book.