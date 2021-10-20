Looking at role of Niira Radia in `300 cr Yes Bank loan fraud: EOW

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it is preparing to examine the roles of Niira Radia and her sister Karuna Menon in a case related to an NCR-based company allegedly siphoning off Rs 300 crore in loans from Yes Bank.



The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police had arrested three fraudsters- Yateesh Wahaal, Satish Kumar Narula, and Rahul Singh Yadav in connection with the alleged siphoning off of the money through purported summy corporations.

Interestingly, Wahaal and Narula are both allegedly associates of former lobbyist Niira Radia, who is reportedly listed as the founder and chairperson of Nayati Healthcare and Research NCR Pvt Ltd.

The police said they learned during the interrogation of the three accused that Radia allegedly floated the firm used to divert the funds.

"We learned about her (Radia's) links with the company after the arrest. We will issue a summon asking her to join the investigation," said additional commissioner of police R K Singh.

Radia was sent a summons by the police on Monday according to reports.

The complainant, a Delhi-based orthopedic surgeon Dr Rajeev K Sharma had alleged that Radia and others had allegedly embezzled Rs 312.50 crores through fictitious bank accounts in the name of Ahluwalia Constructions. Based on this, the police started their probe in November last year.

Aording to the EOW, he also alleged that an MOU (memorandum of understanding) was signed between VIMHANS and OSLHPL for operating and managing VIMHANS' IPD, OPD, Emergency, and diagnostic Services and

VIMHANS were to provide its state-of-the-art medical super specialty services for psychiatry and allied services to OSLHPL," the senior police official further added.

However, Radia issued a categorical denial late on Tuesday, saying, "We categorically deny any wrongdoing on our part. The complainant Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma; after having been an integral part of the company is seeking to foist false cases in an attempt to extort money. We repose complete faith in the process of investigation and the judicial system. We believe that truth will triumph."

Police earlier confirmed that during the completion of Gurugram Hospital, OSL Healthcare Pvt Ltd faced a certain financial problem, and the majority of shareholders and directors sold their shares (51 per cent) to M/s Naarayani Investment Pvt Ltd, the holding company of M/s Nayati Healthcare & Research NCR Pvt Ltd at the consideration of Rs 99 crore.

Once the alleged persons entered into the shoes of the majority shareholder, they allegedly took a loan of Rs 312 crore from Yes Bank for the developing the Gurugram Hospital, which was allegedly misappropriated.

A senior police official said they found that the arrested people allegedly transferred Rs 208 crore of this loan to a bank account in the name of one of the arrestees — Rahul Yadav's Ahluwalia Construction.

"The investigation revealed that the said transfer of Rs 208 crores was authorized by arrested persons Yateesh Wahal and SK Narula," an official statement read.

Radia also denied reports that she had fled to London, confirming that she is in Delhi.